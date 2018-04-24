0 Widower angry woman who hit, killed his wife won't go to jail

GWINNETT COUNTY, Ga. - A Gwinnett County man told Channel 2 Action News he is angry about the punishment a judge gave to the driver who ran over and killed his wife.

Tiffany Hayes left the Gwinnett County Courthouse surrounded by family and covered with an umbrella.

"I am truly sorry that this accident ended in the loss of your loved one," Hayes said.

Hayes wept after pleading guilty to homicide by vehicle for the June 2016 death of Georgette Stovall in Snellville.

"I wake up every single morning wishing this was a dream," she said.

The victim's loved ones were angered by a plea bargain that left the defendant with a sentence of 10 years of probation, but no jail time.

"She doesn't walk away from this with no feeling of remorse or regret or empathy. She was crying," said defense attorney Keith Adams.

The victim's husband, Bill, says his family may never get over the loss.

"The love I had for 35 years was gone in the blink of an eye," he said. "It's been horrible. Horrible. We just wanted her to feel that pain. Some of it."

"We're the victims here, and there's no justice for us, ever," said Stovall's daughter, Samantha.

The defense said after working a night shift, the mother of two fell asleep at the wheel. That's when Georgette Stovall was out for a midmorning walk with her dog.

"This was truly an accident. I have a heart for people, and would never do anything to intentionally hurt anyone," Hayes said.

But Bill Stovall said that doesn't give them any closure.

"These words are for you Ms. Hayes. Don't think for a minute that you're the victim here, that something is being done to you," he said in court.

In addition to the probation, the judge tacked on 380 hours of community service.

