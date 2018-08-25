  • We'll have a LIVE report from the scene for Channel 2 Action News Saturday A.M.

    GWINNETT COUNTY, Ga. - A man was found shot to death in the middle of the street in Gwinnett County early Saturday morning. 

    Channel 2's Lauren Pozen is in Buford, where neighbors called 911 after spotting the victim with a gunshot wound. 

    Police are investigating the death as a homicide. 

