Warrants say stolen property found during Gwinnett raid could belong to metro Atlanta home builders

GWINNETT COUNTY, Ga. — New warrants are being released related to a Gwinnett County raid that uncovered a million-dollar theft ring and a pill mill operation.

Channel 2′s Courtney Francisco obtained three new warrants related to the theft side of the operation police accused Bobby Mosley of running out of his home.

In February, NewsChopper 2 and Channel 2 Action News crews on the ground watched as loads of construction equipment were carried out of a Buford mansion.

The newly released warrants suggest some of the stolen property may have belong to metro Atlanta home builders Paran Homes.

“A lot of stuff in evidence and materials to sift through, so it’s taken uniform officers a while to locate some of the victims in this case,” Corporal Ryan Winderweedle with Gwinnett County police said.

Investigators say Paran Homes were building homes at The Enclave at Oak Ridge when supplies started disappearing from three lots in December 2022. They reported everything from light fixtures to air conditioning units and windows missing.

Police say they have traced all of those back to evidence found on Mosley’s property.

Detectives say Mosley was running a theft ring that racked up nearly $1,000,000 in stolen materials. Federal agents say he was operating a pill mill with tens of thousands of pills inside the house.

Investigators say they are still going through all of the stolen stuff and more warrants could pop up against Mosley.

“Stuff was believed to be taken in shoplifting incidents in Home Depots and Lowes of the area. There was doors, windows, flooring. There was a lot of different construction materials,” Winderweedle said.

Francisco reached out to Paran Homes and is waiting for a response.

Mosley remains in federal prison.

