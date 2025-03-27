Virginia man arrested in Gwinnett County on 64 counts of child sex crime charges

NORCROSS, Ga. — The Gwinnett County Sheriff’s Office Trafficking and Child Exploitation Unit (TRACE), arrested a Virginia man involved in a Internet Crimes Against Children (ICAC) investigation.

Officials say on March 13, the Hampton Virginia Police Department contacted GCSO that Jaylin C. Chaney enticed a minor into sending explicit materials.

[DOWNLOAD: Free WSB-TV News app for alerts as news breaks]

Officials with the TRACE Unit found Chaney in Norcross and arrested him for warrants out of Virginia.

Hampton PD is charging Chaney with 16 counts of possession of child pornography, 24 counts of solicitation of child pornography and 24 counts of use of a computer to commit a sex offense with a minor.

TRENDING STORIES:

Chaney is currently being held in the Gwinnett County Jail without bond.

[SIGN UP: WSB-TV Daily Headlines Newsletter]

©2025 Cox Media Group