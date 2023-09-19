Video shows officers, Samaritans helping teen driver who was getting crushed by overturned car

LAWRENCEVILLE, Ga. — A new video shared with Channel 2 Action News shows how a police officer got several people to lift a car, and save a driver’s life.

It happened at around 11 p.m. on Sept. 13 on University Parkway in Lawrenceville.

A Lawrenceville police sergeant saw a car speeding and followed it, finding it overturned, with three teen occupants exiting the car.

The teens told the sergeant that the driver was still trapped in the car. They told officers he had flown out of the sunroof and his upper body was being crushed by the roof of the car.

The officers and some Good Samaritans on the scene worked together to lift the 3,600-pound car at the same time to help save the driver.

Eventually, the teen was able to be removed from the car after suffering several injuries from the crash.

The 19-year-old was taken to the hospital with undisclosed injuries.

