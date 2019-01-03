Video shows gunman robbing gas station in Gwinnett County

GWINNETT COUNTY, Ga. - Police are looking for a gunman who robbed a gas station clerk at gunpoint, then walked to the station next door and did the same thing.
The robberies happened on Sugarloaf Parkway in Lawrenceville.
We’re hearing from one of the victims, in a live report on Channel 2 Action News This Morning.
Video obtained by Channel 2 Action News shows a masked gunman, dressed in all black, crawling on the floor when he first entered the convenience store.
Then, he jumped up, went over the counter and put a gun in the clerk’s face.
The clerk said the gunman told him, “give me the money or you're dead.”
