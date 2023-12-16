Video shows driver side-swipe Gwinnett patrol car, narrowly miss another car, officer

GWINNETT COUNTY, Ga. — Gwinnett police are sharing a video of a driver crashing into one of their patrol cars an continuing down the interstate.

They say an officer pulled over a car on I-85 near Gravel Springs Road on Dec. 7.

While talking to the driver, another car sped by and side-swiped the police car. The driver narrowly missed the car the officer had pulled over.

Luckily, the officer was speaking to the driver from the passenger side, so he was not hit.

No injuries were reported in the crash.

It’s unclear if the driver of the car that hit the police cruiser will face hit-and-run charges.

Police say this should serve as a reminder of Georgia’s Move Over Law.

When an emergency vehicle is on the side of the road with lights flashing, drivers are required to move over one lane. If you can’t change lanes, drivers should slow down to below the speed limit and be prepared to stop.

©2023 Cox Media Group