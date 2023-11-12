VIDEO: Officers chase stolen car full of teens through Gwinnett County

DULUTH, Ga. — A new video shows how Duluth police chased down a group of teenagers accused of stealing a truck in late September.
It happened at around 3 a.m. on Sept. 30, after police caught a reportedly stolen truck turning out of a Duluth gas station and onto Buford Highway.
The chase ended after multiple other patrol cars joined the chase and stopped the car on the side of I-285.
Two teens surrendered but another one hopped the fence and made a run for it.
So officers ran across the road to chase him and found and arrested him a short time later.
Officers did not identify any of the teens.
It is unclear exactly when the teens stole this truck.
Police said the city’s real-time crime center coordinated the effort and helped them immediately spot the stolen car.
