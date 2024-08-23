Video: Missing elderly man saved by officers after falling into Gwinnett creek

GWINNETT COUNTY, Ga. — Earlier this week, Gwinnett County officers sprung into action, saving a missing elderly man who had gotten submerged in a creek in Buford.
On Tuesday, officers responded to a missing person call connected to a missing 77-year-old man in Snellville. The man’s family said his car had been missing and he was possibly suffering from a mental health issue.
Using traffic cameras, officers tracked the man’s car, finding it parked on the side of I-85 northbound near Buford.
Officers searched the area and weren’t able to locate him.
This prompted detectives to issue a Mattie’s Call for an emergency missing alert on an elderly person.
As officers continued to search for him, a sergeant called out for the man and heard a response. The officers found the man lying in a creek.
The man had been submerged in water for several hours before officers found him.
The man was eventually taken to a nearby hospital.
