Video: Missing elderly man saved by officers after falling into Gwinnett creek

GWINNETT COUNTY, Ga. — Earlier this week, Gwinnett County officers sprung into action, saving a missing elderly man who had gotten submerged in a creek in Buford.

On Tuesday, officers responded to a missing person call connected to a missing 77-year-old man in Snellville. The man’s family said his car had been missing and he was possibly suffering from a mental health issue.

Using traffic cameras, officers tracked the man’s car, finding it parked on the side of I-85 northbound near Buford.

Officers searched the area and weren’t able to locate him.

This prompted detectives to issue a Mattie’s Call for an emergency missing alert on an elderly person.

As officers continued to search for him, a sergeant called out for the man and heard a response. The officers found the man lying in a creek.

The man had been submerged in water for several hours before officers found him.

The man was eventually taken to a nearby hospital.

