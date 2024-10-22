VIDEO: Man with mental disabilities rescued after jumping into Gwinnett creek after he got scared

DULUTH, Ga. — Gwinnett County officers are being recognized for rescuing a missing man earlier this month.

It was Oct. 2, when Gwinnett County officers were called to 2700 Breckinridge Boulevard in Duluth after a woman called to report that a family member had run away from her.

The woman told officers that the 60-year-old man suffered had mental disabilities, which stopped him from being able to care for himself. GCPD began searching the area and requested its Aviation Unit.

When the police helicopter arrived, they found a person in a wooded area near the original location.

Gwinnett Corp. William Webb went to the area and found the missing man, who became scared and ran further into the woods. Sgt. Brandon Townley and K9 Sika also helped with the search. Officials said during the search, K9 Sika located the missing man, who got scared and jumped into a creek bed.

The 60-year-old got stuck in the creek bed. Webb jumped into the creek bed to help the man.

Once he was in the creek, Webb wrapped an extra dog leash around the man’s waist, while other officers lifted him out of the creek bed to safety.

The man was reunited with his family and did not suffer any serious injuries.

According to Gwinnett County officials, Sika has been part of the police department since 2022, with her handler, Townley. She’s a tracking dog that helps locate suspects and missing people.

