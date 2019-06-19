UPDATE: Man found in creek along busy Gwinnett road accidentally drowned, police say

GWINNETT COUNTY, Ga. - A man whose body was recovered Tuesday morning from Beaver Ruin Creek in western Gwinnett County accidentally drowned, police told The Atlanta Journal-Constitution Wednesday.
The body was spotted lying facedown and fully clothed in about two feet of water beneath a bridge on Indian Trail Lilburn Road, according to Gwinnett County police. A man walking across the bridge made the discovery before 7:30 a.m. and called 911.
Investigators initially did not know if the death was an accidental drowning or if it was criminal in nature, but they were investigating it as a crime. Police spokeswoman Cpl. Michele Pihera said there were no obvious signs of trauma, like a stab wound or a gunshot wound.
After an autopsy was performed Tuesday evening, they were able to confirm the man drowned. He has been identified, but authorities have not located his family.
According to the Gwinnett County Medical Examiner’s office, the man had a lengthy medical history. His toxicology is still pending.
This story was written by Chelsea Prince and John Spink for The Atlanta Journal-Constitution
