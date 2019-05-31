Two people uninjured after car drives through Duluth house

DULUTH, Ga. - Duluth police say someone having a medical emergency drove through the front of a home, causing extensive damage.
The department shared images of the damage to the house on Berkeley Crossing on its Facebook page Friday afternoon.
In those pictures, you can see where the car drove into the house through the front door and then out again through the back of the house.
Investigators said two people were home at the time and amazingly, no one was injured.
Gwinnett County Fire Rescue checked out the driver at the scene and said they were OK as well.
