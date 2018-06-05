0 Transgender woman fights for her right to stay in U.S.

GWINNETT COUNTY, Ga. - A Georgia transgender woman has won her fight to remain in the United State

Estrella Sanchez said she faced horrific abuse in Mexico and in the U.S. as she fought for asylum.

She now plans to use that journey to help others.

Sanchez reads the words painted on a mural in her honor along Buford Highway: “You can chain my hands and my feet, but never my mind or my heart.”

She said the words are fitting of her six-year fight to gain asylum in the U.S.

“Chain is like the people who discriminate, who don't accept who I am," Sanchez said.

TRENDING STORIES:

Sanchez is a transgender woman who says she was beaten, sexually assaulted and forced into human trafficking in Mexico.

She came to the U.S., but was ordered deported after being charged with DUI and driving without a license.

"When I lived in Mexico, I suffered a lot. I suffered sexual abuse when I was a child and when I was younger. So, when I came into this country, I was targeted and criminalized,” she said.

She spent time at Stewart Detention Center and other holding facilities as three immigration judges over the years turned down her asylum requests

But after a court fight, she recently won her case as a judge ruled U.S. officials did not show she could return to Mexico and not be persecuted.

"I came looking for protection because in my country I don't have the opportunities," Sanchez said. "I am so happy becuase I'm scared to go back to my country. I came in this country looking for safety and protection. And to respect myself as a human being."

Next year, Sanchez will need to apply for a green card. For now, she hopes to stay in metro Atlanta and help others facing immigration problems.

"Did you ever think this day would come?" Channel 2 Gwinnett County Bureau Chief Tony Thomas asked.

"Ahh, yes!" Sanchez said. "I will stay here now because my people need me."

© 2018 Cox Media Group.