Thieves caught on video stealing thousands of dollars of items from Duluth storage facility

DULUTH, Ga. — Thousands of dollars of clothes, electronics, paintings, and even a motorcycle have been stolen from a Duluth storage facility and police are using extensive surveillance videos to try and find the brazen thieves.

Duluth detectives are still trying to determine how many victims were impacted by the two suspects who allegedly spent nearly three hours loading a U-haul full of stolen items.

They left without anyone thinking anything had been stolen, according to police, because they entered through the wiring above the units.

See the exclusive video of how the thieves managed to steal a truckload of items without anyone noticing on Channel 2 Action News at 5.

[DOWNLOAD: Free WSB-TV News app for alerts as news breaks]

TRENDING STORIES:

[SIGN UP: WSB-TV Daily Headlines Newsletter]

IN OTHER NEWS:

New section of Beltline trail set to open later this month in NE Atlanta

©2023 Cox Media Group