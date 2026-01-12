Thieves break into restaurants across Gwinnett County, police say

GWINNETT COUNTY, Ga. — A break-in at Italian Pie occurred on New Year’s Day at around 3 a.m., where thieves stole two cash registers and some extra cash, leaving the owner frustrated as he started the new year.

“It’s very frustrating because we doing the right things the right way. Some people take advantage of you,” owner Juan Angeles told Channel 2 Gwinnett County Bureau Chief Matt Johnson.

The break-in involved two suspects who used a crowbar to smash the restaurant’s front door and a third individual acting as a lookout in a getaway car.

Police believe the same suspects targeted a Subway and Touchdown Wings nearby using similar tactics hours later.

The surveillance footage captured two individuals dressed in all black smash through the restaurant’s door.

“They came in, and they take all the money. We used to have two registers, and right now we use a pizza box,” Angeles said.

Following the break-in, Angeles faced challenges replacing the stolen cash registers and damaged door.

“Nobody was open for business to come replace the door and register. The bank was closed. We don’t have no change,” he said.

He said on the same day exactly two years ago, he was the victim of a similar incident.

“They took their time. They took their time,” he remarked.

Gwinnett County police have not announced any arrests related to the incident.

The owner hopes that the surveillance video will help lead to the identification of the suspects before they target any other businesses.

