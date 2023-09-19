Teen who was dropped off at hospital after shooting dies, Gwinnett police say

GWINNETT COUNTY, Ga. — Gwinnett Police say a group of people in a car dropped off a teen at a local hospital before he died.
His death was the result of a shooting that happened on Kentshire Place on Sunday night, according to police.
Police said the three people in that car brought 19-year-old Michael Maddox to the hospital.
He died of his injuries in the hospital.
[DOWNLOAD: Free WSB-TV News app for alerts as news breaks]
Maddox’s injuries were not specified.
Police believe those three people are witnesses and not suspects.
It is unclear if police have arrested anyone.
TRENDING STORIES:
- Woman speaks out after being shot in attempted carjacking in Atlanta CVS parking lot
- Soccer leaders looking to transform abandoned football stadium in northwest Atlanta
- 3 employees, including president, charged with animal cruelty at Noah’s Ark sanctuary
[SIGN UP: WSB-TV Daily Headlines Newsletter]
IN OTHER NEWS:
©2023 Cox Media Group