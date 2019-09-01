Teen shot outside Dave & Buster's in Gwinnett County

GWINNETT COUNTY, Ga. - A 19-year-old is recovering after being shot outside a Dave and Buster’s in Gwinnett County.
Police said it started as a fight between a group and the victim inside the Sugarloaf Mills Mall Saturday night. They said someone in the group fired a single gunshot and that hit the Aaron Autrey, Jr.
Autrey was taken to a hospital for treatment. He's expected to be OK.
Investigators say they think this was an isolated incident. So far, no arrests have been made.
Police are working to get some more leads on the case.
If you have any information that could help police, give them a call.
This is also a Crime Stoppers case, you could get a cash reward for tips that lead to an arrest.
