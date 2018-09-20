Masked man stabs teen walking on side of road, police say

GWINNETT COUNTY, Ga. - Police have a person in custody after a teen says he was stabbed in Gwinnett County Thursday morning.
The teen told police that he was walking on the side of the road near Valley Brook Road in unincorporated Snellville around 7:51 a.m. when a man wearing a black hoodie and a mask stabbed him.
The teen called his mother after the stabbing and he was treated for non-life threatening injuries, police said.
Police later arrested a suspect after searching the area.
Officers are "doing follow-up at Shiloh High School." Police said the incident did not occur on school property.
It is unclear of the victim or the suspect are students at Shiloh High School.
We're working to learn more about the suspect on Channel 2 Action News at Noon.
