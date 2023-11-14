Suspect jumps counter in attempt to steal money from register: Gwinnett Police

LOGANVILLE, Ga. — Police are searching for two suspects connected to an attempted robbery that occurred in Loganville.

[DOWNLOAD: Free WSB-TV News app for alerts as news breaks]

The incident happened Nov. 3 at the Exxon gas station along Rosebud Road.

The Gwinnett County detectives said one suspect purchased a cigar with cash. As the store clerk was closing the register, the second suspect reportedly jumped on the counter and tried to grab money from the register.

TRENDING STORIES:

Authorities said the clerk was able to close the register and push the suspect off the counter. Both suspects walked away from the store.

According to officials, the first suspect was wearing a yellow hoodie, black pants, black shoes, and a black mask. The second suspect was wearing pajama pants, white shoes, a black hoodie with a yellow construction vest, and a yellow mask.

Anyone with information regarding the case is asked to contact GCPD detectives at 770-513-5300. Tipsters can remain anonymous by contacting Crime Stoppers at 404-577-8477 or online. Tipsters can receive a cash reward for information leading to an arrest and indictment in this case.

[SIGN UP: WSB-TV Daily Headlines Newsletter]

IN OTHER NEWS:

Students writing letters to family of Marietta teacher gunned down

©2023 Cox Media Group