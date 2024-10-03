Suspect argues with victim before pulling out edge weapon during robbery at Gwinnett gas station

DULUTH, Ga. — Gwinnett County police are asking for the public’s help in finding an armed robbery suspect.

The incident happened on Sept. 7, around 2 a.m. at the Shell gas station on Pleasant Hill Road in incorporated Duluth.

The suspect, Yago Reyes, 27, was caught on camera arguing with the victim behind the gas station.

According to Gwinnett County police, after a few minutes, Reyes pulled out an edged weapon from his waistband and placed it against the victim’s neck.

There was a tussle between the two, causing the victim to sustain a cut to his hand. Reyes ran away with the victim’s bookbag.

Gwinnett County detectives believe the suspect could be linked to other robberies in the area and believed to be armed.

GCPD has arrest warrants for armed robbery, aggravated assault, and possession of a knife during the commission of a felony.

Reyes is about five feet and eight inches tall and weighs 175 pounds. If anyone sees Reyes, call 911.

Anyone with information should contact the GCPD detectives at 770-513-5300. Tipsters can remain anonymous by calling Crime Stoppers at 404-577-8477 or online. Crime Stoppers tipsters can receive a cash reward for information leading to an arrest and indictment in this case.

