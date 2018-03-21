Surveillance video shows possible getaway car used in deadly Gwinnett home invasion

GWINNETT COUNTY, Ga. - Homicide investigators may have found a key clue in solving a weekend home invasion and murder in Gwinnett County.
Miguel Osorio, 44, was found dead inside a home along Scholar Drive on Sunday.
Surveillance cameras recorded what authorities believe was the getaway car.
“The color of the vehicle looks sort of dark in the photo but it's been described as a champagne-colored Chevy Tahoe,” Sgt. Jake Smith with the Gwinnett County Police Department said.
Osorio was killed Sunday after police say he tried to break free from two gunmen who had burst into his home and then tied him up, along with his wife and 19-year-old daughter.
“The garage door is always open but there doesn't look like there's anything worth stealing,” neighbor Frank Swinder told Channel 2’s Tony Thomas.
Investigators said they believe the motive was robbery, but they don't believe it was simply random.
“There is a possibility that the victim that is deceased could have known the suspects but we have to get things like search warrants for phones before we can really get in there and see if there is any sort of connection,” Smith said.
The family has not made any public statements since the home invasion. Police hope someone will recognize the SUV and potentially break open the case.
“The surviving family members did not know who these people were,” Smith told Thomas.
Police said the home invaders did not wear masks or anything to cover their faces.
Authorities believe there are a total of three suspects -- two gunmen and a getaway driver.
