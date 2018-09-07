Student charged with having gun at local high school

GWINNETT COUNTY, Ga. - A Gwinnett County student now faces criminal charges after he was caught with a gun on campus.
It happened at the end of the school day at Parkview High School in Lilburn.
Channel 2’s Audrey Washington started making calls as soon as she got word about the arrest.
On Friday morning, the district confirmed that the student was charged with having a weapon on school property.
The school principal is not releasing the name or age of the student.
According to a letter sent to parents, the incident happened on Wednesday.
The principal said a teacher got a tip that a student was showing other students a weapon while on campus.
Security personnel searched that student and found a gun, according to the principal.
People in the area Washington spoke to said the school had no other choice but to act quickly.
“This is where young kids come to learn and that’s sad to hear that someone would pretty much put other people’s lives at risk,” Andre Powell said.
It is still unclear whether the gun was loaded or why the student brought it to the school.
