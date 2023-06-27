Single mother devastated after her food truck was stolen in Lawrenceville

LAWRENCEVILLE, Ga. — A Gwinnett County single mother says she poured everything into opening her food trailer for the summer, but now she’s desperately looking for it after it was stolen.

“It’s taken me a lot to get it all together,” Tiaana Fleming said, “and I was literally at the finish line.”

Fleming says she’s invested $25,000 since 2020 into opening her funnel cake food trailer, including costs for equipment, the trailer itself, permits, and other operating costs.

[DOWNLOAD: Free WSB-TV News app for alerts as news breaks]

On Saturday, she took her 11-year-old son to clean it out for 4th of July events, but it was gone.

“With everything we have going on, I knew we’d be okay because I have my own business, you know,” she said.

The single mother says a temporary disability earlier this year led to a loss of income, then an eviction in March.

She says the eviction forced her to pay to park the trailer in a business parking lot on Old Norcross Road in Lawrenceville.

Lawrenceville Police are now investigating the theft and hoping to find surveillance video.

“I had at least eight locks on it, a heavy-duty chain,” she said. “It wasn’t just sitting out there.”

She didn’t have a chance to wrap it and it’s currently unmarked but the equipment was inside when it was stolen.

Fleming hopes someone comes forward with the location of it so she can still realize her dream.

“I’m not saying the dream is over because I’m a fighter,” Fleming said, “but they hurt my heart.”

She’s raising funds online in hopes of rebooting her business.

TRENDING STORIES:

[SIGN UP: WSB-TV Daily Headlines Newsletter]

IN OTHER NEWS:

Metro Atlanta police department receives $930,000 grant to help keep community safe

©2022 Cox Media Group