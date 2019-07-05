Runner stabbed at Gwinnett County park; 2 attackers on the loose

GWINNETT COUNTY, Ga. - Police are searching for two people accused of stabbing a jogger at a Gwinnett County park.
The victim told police he was running at Graves Park around 7 a.m. on July 2 when he was approached by two men on the park's trail.
He told police the men blocked him on the trail, pulled out knives and demanded his wallet and phone. The victim gave the items up, but not before he was stabbed in the leg.
Police said despite being stabbed in the leg, the victim was able to chase the men to the Regal Vista Apartments, where they got into a car and drove off.
The victim was taken to a hospital and treated for his injuries.
We're working to speak to victim to hear his terrifying story, on Channel 2 Action News starting at 4 p.m.
@GwinnettPd looking to identify man who stabbed jogger at Graves Park Tuesday morning . Victim says he was robbed by 2 Hispanic men about 7am as he jogged park trail . One stabbed him in the leg and took off in black car . @wsbtv @wsbradio pic.twitter.com/u5oWLfib4y— Tony Thomas (@TonyThomasWSB) July 5, 2019
