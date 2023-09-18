RABIES ALERT: Cat tests positive in Gwinnett County neighborhood

SNELLVILLE, Ga. — A recent positive rabies test for a cat in Gwinnett County has health officials advising residents to use caution.

On Sept. 7, a cat tested positive for rabies near the 4000 block of Annistown Road in Snellville, according to the Gwinnett County Animal Welfare and Enforcement and the Gwinnett County Health Department.

Rabies can be transmitted to humans and pets through bites or scratches from wild animals such as foxes and raccoons, according to the health officials.

Health officials advised pet owners to ensure their pets are up to date on their rabies vaccination.

Unvaccinated dogs and cats exposed to a rabid animal should be strictly quarantined for four months and vaccinated one month prior to being released, according to the National Association of State Health Veterinarians.

Early symptoms of rabies in people include fever, headache, and general weakness or discomfort, according to the Atlanta-based Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.

Officials said that if you or your child gets bitten by a suspected rabid animal, immediate preventative treatment is needed.

If you are in the area and get bitten by a potentially rabid animal, you are asked to contact the Gwinnett County Health Department at 770-339-4260 and ask for the on-call epidemiologist.

To report the animal and have it picked up, please call the Gwinnett Animal Welfare and Enforcement Bite Office at 770-339-3200 ext. 5576.

Officials listed the following tips and things to watch out for in order to keep your family safe:

Ensure your pets receive regular rabies vaccinations

Keep your pets on your property

Avoid leaving garbage or pet food outside; it may attract wild or stray animals

Infected animals may act aggressively, avoid food and water, foam at the mouth, have trouble moving or move in a stiff, odd way. Stay away from any unknown animals, especially wildlife

Stay away from wild, sick, hurt or dead animals. Do not pick up or move sick or hurt animals

Do not keep wild animals like raccoons, skunks, foxes and coyotes as pets; it is dangerous and illegal

Educate your children about the importance of not approaching, teasing or playing with wild animals or strange dogs and cats

