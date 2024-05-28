Program puts food on the plates of thousands of Gwinnett County families

GWINNETT COUNTY, Ga. — A free summer meal program is back up and running now that school is out.

At this program, you can show up to get food for your family with no questions asked.

One meal at a time. Thousands of Gwinnett County families are getting free summer meals their kids rely on during the school year.

Channel 2 Gwinnett County Bureau Chief Matt Johnson was in Buford on Tuesday as families received free meals.

This program exists to help bridge that meal gap.

[DOWNLOAD: Free WSB-TV News app for alerts as news breaks]

Lindsey Jorstad with Gwinnett County Community Services says families received 240,000 meals last summer.

She says the need now is greater than ever.

“We’re seeing more and more demand of different populations, underrepresented communities, coming through and needing food assistance,” Jorstad said.

Gwinnett County has twenty locations for parents and caregivers to pick up the prepared meals throughout the summer.

“We’re hoping that us supplying the meals gives the caregivers other means to stretch their household dollars as much as they can,” She said.

The federally funded summer meals program has provided a million meals since 2019.

TRENDING STORIES:

Volunteer teams prepare the bags and parents can pick up the food without any questions asked.

“You don’t have to park. you don’t have to walk into a building. Our teams are right there,” Jorstad said.

To learn more about the program, click here.

[SIGN UP: WSB-TV Daily Headlines Newsletter]

IN OTHER NEWS:

Police, SWAT team at active standoff outside northwest Atlanta home

©2024 Cox Media Group