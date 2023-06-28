Police want to identify man who used fraudulent credit card to purchase laptop computers at Best Buy

GWINNETT COUNTY, Ga. — Gwinnett County Police Department’s electronic and financial crimes unit needs the public’s help in identifying a person using a fraudulent credit card.

On June 6, the suspect entered Best Buy at 3205 Woodward Crossing Boulevard and used a fraudulent credit card to purchase over $4,200 in laptop computers.

The suspect was captured on surveillance video.

Following the transaction, the victim was notified of the purchases made to his account.

If you can identify the suspect, you are urged to contact GCPD detectives at 770-513-5300.

You can also remain anonymous and submit a tip to Crime Stoppers at 404-577-8477 or by visiting www.stopcrimeATL.com.

Crime Stoppers tipsters can receive a cash award for information leading to an arrest and indictment.

