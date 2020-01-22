Bumbling burglars: Police video shows moments robbers caught hiding in dumpster

GWINNETT COUNTY, Ga. — Police video shows the moment two bumbling burglars were caught hiding in a dumpster after trying to rob a gas station.
Channel 2′s Gwinnett County Bureau Chief Tony Thomas was in Duluth, where police say four men tried to break in to a Shell station on Buford Highway.
The unlucky crooks were caught red-handed when a police officer drove by the store just as they were trying to break in. Two of the suspects had a hard time getting the door open.
Police said when the officer drove by, two of the burglars ran off -- and wound up locking their accomplices inside the store. The two left inside had to smash through windows to get out.
"I don't think they knew what they were doing," store owner Mohammed Murdhani said. "It's kind of funny though."
The Duluth officer chased the two men after they managed to escape the store. A couple of minutes later, an alert businessman spotted two men running up stairs on his surveillance camera. Police dogs weren't too far behind. They found the burglars hiding in a dumpster
Body camera and drone video later shows police and K-9s swarm the dumpster and the men come out with their hands up.
Leonunte Carson and Terry Price were both arrested.
Murdhani showed Thomas where the burglars ruined a security door.
"They hit right here and right here with the crow bars they had in their hands," Murdhani said. "I think they were trying to get into the cabin, get cigarettes, maybe money."
They didn't end up getting away with anything.
The two burglars who ran first got away and have not been identified.
