Police searching for man they say exposed himself to women at Gwinnett Walmart

GWINNETT COUNTY, Ga. — Detectives are asking for the public’s help to identify a man they say exposed his genitals to three women at a Gwinnett County Walmart.

Police said that on March 18, the man went to the Walmart on Centerville Highway in Snellville, where he remained for two hours.

While he was there, police said surveillance video showed him follow three women and expose himself.

One of the women recorded her encounter with the man and called 911.

The suspect left the Walmart before police got there in a white Mazda four-door car.

The suspect is described as around 5′6″ and 180 lbs.

Anyone with information is asked to contact GCPD detectives at 770-513-5300. To remain anonymous, tipsters should contact Crime Stoppers at 404.577.TIPS (8477) or visit www.stopcrimeATL.com. Crime Stoppers tipsters can receive a cash reward for information leading to an arrest and indictment in this case.

