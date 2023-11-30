Police searching for Gwinnett 11-year-old girl who disappeared Wednesday

GWINNETT COUNTY, Ga. — Authorities are searching for an 11-year-old girl who vanished this week.

Gwinnett County police said they are looking for 11-year-old Kayden James, who was last seen inside her home on Village Trail Court in Lawrenceville on Wednesday at 7 p.m.

She was last seen wearing a gray hoodie, sweatpants and slides. She is carrying a yellow backpack with flowers on it.

James is 5 foot 4 inches tall and weighs around 145 pounds. She has brown eyes and black hair pulled into a slicked-back ponytail.

Anyone with information regarding her whereabouts is asked to call 911.

