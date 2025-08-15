Police searching for burglar who broke into bakery that’s been open for only 2 weeks

LAWRENCEVILLE, Ga. — San Angel Latin Bakery in Gwinnett County is recovering from a smash-and-grab burglary that occurred early Thursday morning, just two weeks after its grand opening.

The burglary took place around 6:30 a.m. on Hurricane Shoals Road, where the suspect broke the front glass and stole cash from the register, leaving behind expensive electronics.

“Frustration, a hundred percent. Sadness. But we have to be resilient,” said Daniel Barreto, the bakery’s owner.

Surveillance video captured the suspect hurling an object through the front door of the bakery, shattering the peaceful scene of customers enjoying fresh coffee and pastries.

TRENDING STORIES:

Barreto’s employees arrived just 30 minutes after the break-in, finding glass everywhere but no sign of the suspect.

The thousand-dollar repair forced the bakery to close for hours while Lawrenceville Police investigated the incident.

“We are below the numbers that we want. So, it’s an extra expense that nobody wants,” Barreto said.

Despite the setback, Barreto remains determined to continue his business.

“Keep moving forward, get up, dust themselves off and keep moving forward,” Barreto said.

Lawrenceville police have not identified a suspect, and anyone with information is urged to contact them.

©2025 Cox Media Group