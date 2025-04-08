Police reviewing surveillance video after deadly shooting outside sports bar, nail salon

GWINNETT COUNTY, Ga. — Police are checking surveillance video as investigators try to piece together what led up to a deadly shooting outside a sports bar in Gwinnett County.

Jeffrey Gibson, 21, died in the shooting Sunday morning on Dogwood Drive. Gwinnett police detained Marcus Robinson, 26, at the scene and later arrested him on murder and other charges.

On Monday, investigators went back out to the scene to look at video from Dillon’s Sports Bar, a nail salon and furniture store.

Muhammed Elharmarne told Channel 2′s Tom Regan that he was stunned to hear about the deadly shooting just a few yards away from the front door of his business.

“It’s a little bit scary, having this kind of shooting. Especially around this area. This used to be a very safe area,” said Elharmarne, who owns a furniture store.

Police rushed to the shopping center around 2:30 a.m. Sunday. They found multiple shell casings in front of Dillon’s Sports Bar and Rudy Nails and Salon.

A police detective met with the stores to review security camera video for any clues on how the shooting played out.

“Nothing like this has happened outside your business?” Regan asked Thuy Tran, who owns Ruby Nails and Salon

“It’s very scary you know. We don’t want it to happen like this, outside my business,” she said.

Police said the 911 call came from someone driving the victim, Gibson, to the hospital, where he died.

