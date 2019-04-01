Police officer involved in several-car wreck on I-85; 5 lanes shut down

GWINNETT COUNTY, Ga. - Authorities are on the scene of a wreck on I-85N in Gwinnett County involving several vehicles, including a police cruiser.
According to the Gwinnett County Police Department, the accident scene is about 1 mile south of Lawrenceville Suwanee Road.
Video from NewsChopper 2 shows at least four vehicles, including a police cruiser, involved in the accident.
At this time, five lanes are closed. It’s unclear how many people were injured. Drivers in the area are urged to exit at Pleasant Hill Road.
