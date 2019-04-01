  • Police officer involved in several-car wreck on I-85; 5 lanes shut down

    Updated:

    GWINNETT COUNTY, Ga. - Authorities are on the scene of a wreck on I-85N in Gwinnett County involving several vehicles, including a police cruiser.

    According to the Gwinnett County Police Department, the accident scene is about 1 mile south of Lawrenceville Suwanee Road.

    Video from NewsChopper 2 shows at least four vehicles, including a police cruiser, involved in the accident.

    TRENDING STORIES:

    At this time, five lanes are closed. It’s unclear how many people were injured. Drivers in the area are urged to exit at Pleasant Hill Road.

    WATCH Channel 2 Action News RIGHT NOW for LIVE updates from the scene.

    © 2019 Cox Media Group.

    Next Up:

Trending - Most Read Stories