Police: Off-duty Lilburn cop ends overnight crime spree after spotting 6 burglars at liquor store

LILBURN, Ga. — Even when officers are not working, they’re never truly ”off-duty.”

Early Monday morning, Lilburn Ofc. Keaunna Trice was on her way after her shift when she noticed a black Dodge Charger in front of Royal Package Lawrenceville Highway.

Police said the truck was open and multiple masked suspects were loading items into the truck. Trice immediately turned around through the Chevron parking lot to confront the suspects, who allegedly sped off.

The suspects had already committed at least three overnight burglaries and had sped away from Gwinnett County police and the Georgia State Patrol, police said.

After a short chase, the Charger crashed at Mountain Industrial Boulevard near Highway 78. The department said six suspects ran away, but Trice was able to arrest the driver after a short foot chase.

Lilburn detectives later arrested a second suspect Monday afternoon. Evidence was found inside the Charger, which had been reported stolen from a hotel near the airport Sunday. Police said the car had a plate stolen from a vehicle in Forest Park.

The department said the investigation is active and ongoing. Police have not released the suspects’ ages or identities.

