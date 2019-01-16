  • Police asking for public's help to identify bank robbery suspect

    GWINNETT COUNTY, Ga. - The Gwinnett County Police Department is asking for the public's help to identify a bank robbery suspect. 

    Police say the man robbed a Chase Bank on Old Norcross Road on January 11. 

    He asked if he could open a bank account and then handed a teller a note demanding a large amount of cash, police said. While she was getting the cash, the man tapped a metal object against the counter, which the teller thought was a gun.

    No one saw a gun, police said. 

    Police are asking anyone who recognizes the man to call Crime Stoppers at 404-577-TIPS (8477). .

