Police asking for public's help to identify bank robbery suspect

GWINNETT COUNTY, Ga. - The Gwinnett County Police Department is asking for the public's help to identify a bank robbery suspect.
Police say the man robbed a Chase Bank on Old Norcross Road on January 11.
He asked if he could open a bank account and then handed a teller a note demanding a large amount of cash, police said. While she was getting the cash, the man tapped a metal object against the counter, which the teller thought was a gun.
No one saw a gun, police said.
Police are asking anyone who recognizes the man to call Crime Stoppers at 404-577-TIPS (8477). .
