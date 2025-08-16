Peachtree Corners residents frustrated by abundance of deer causing crashes, damaging property

PEACHTREE CORNERS, Ga. — Some residents of Peachtree Corners say deer are taking over. Now the city is responding with cameras and a plan to figure out what to do.

People are complaining that deer are everywhere and are causing all kinds of problems.

More and more deer are wandering through Peachtree Corners neighborhoods.

And more and more neighbors are worried about the destruction to their yards, and deer causing car crashes across the city.

“There’s a reason why I have faux plants in my planters out front,” resident Graham Warden told Channel 2’s Gwinnett County Bureau Chief Matt Johnson. “If you see one deer, you know you’re goin to see at least three or four more.”

Warden’s frustration is shared by hundreds of her neighbors who responded to a city survey.

Louis Vehla, City Communications Director with the City of Peachtree Corners says the survey began 14 months ago after a rise in deer complaints.

“Most of it had to do with collisions, potential collisions with vehicles,” Vehla said.

The numbers released by the city tell the story. Three out of four residents have reported some property damage, 87% of residents see deer weekly, and more than half of residents have witnessed or experienced crashes involving deer.

“We’ve already deployed 10 cameras into 10 different locations. They will be there for 21 days,” Vehla said.

The strategically-placed trail cameras will help wildlife experts to determine if there’s actually an overpopulation and what, if anything, will be next.

The city can’t manage deer on its own.

“As a city, we have no legal authority to do any kind of wildlife management,” Vehla said.

That’s up to state agencies and individual property owners.

Many neighbors say it’s about finding a balance.

“They’re in their natural habitat, but at the same time, we are in ours as well,” Warden said.

