Peachtree City police swarmed on neighborhood for hostage situation. Turns out, it was just a scam

PEACHTREE CITY, Ga. — A metro Atlanta police department is warning residents about a new scheme aimed at taking your money.

At around 6:30 a.m. on Thursday, Peachtree City police received a frantic call from someone who said their relative was being held hostage and being threatened unless they immediately transferred their money electronically.

The call led officers to show up at the Everton subdivision and ensure that the call was indeed a hoax.

[DOWNLOAD: Free WSB-TV News app for alerts as news breaks]

Those who do this scheme can sometimes clone a phone number so that the call looks like it is being made from a family member’s phone, police said.

Police said this is an increasingly circulating scheme.

Officers say they encourage residents to look up the latest schemes and how to recognize the signs.

TRENDING STORIES:

[SIGN UP: WSB-TV Daily Headlines Newsletter]

IN OTHER NEWS:

'He’s going to do something dangerous': Police searching for peeping tom in DeKalb County

©2024 Cox Media Group