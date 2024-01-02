NYE fire in Gwinnett caused by “improper disposal of fireworks,” officials say

SUWANEE, Ga. — A fire on New Year’s Eve in Gwinnett was caused by the improper disposal of fireworks, according to officials.

The fire occurred on the 4600 block of Camber Well Lane in Suwanee.

Gwinnett officials said the fire took place overnight on Sunday heading into Monday.

Firefighters arrived to a heavy fire in the back of the house, which was extending to the attic.

Firefighters said the fire was accidental and caused by the improper disposal of fireworks.

Everyone in the home made it out safely, according to officials.

