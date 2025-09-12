Norcross man gets life in prison after assaulting child, infecting her with sexual disease

GWINNETT COUNTY, Ga. — A Norcross man was sentenced to life in prison after pleading guilty to sexually assaulting a 10-year-old girl.

Alonzo Lopez Osveli, 32, pled guilty in Gwinnett County Superior Court on Thursday to charges of rape, aggravated child molestation and aggravated sexual battery.

An investigation in Gwinnett County revealed that Osveli began abusing the child when she was 10 years old and continued the abuse for several years.

Osveli threatened to kill her if she disclosed the abuse and infected the child with a sexually transmitted disease, according to the Gwinnett County District Attorney’s Office.

“We are pleased with this outcome,” said Gwinnett District Attorney Patsy Austin-Gatson. “We pray the victim and her family can overcome the trauma and pain that this defendant caused.”

As part of his sentence, Osveli will have to register as a child sex offender for life.

The first 25 years of his sentence will be served without parole.

