Nonprofit mobile cat spay/neuter service sidelined after thieves cause thousands in damage

GWINNETT COUNTY, Ga. — A nonprofit that operates a mobile spay and neuter clinic for cats was targeted by thieves in Gwinnett County last week.

Renee Cardona owns Catsnip and says she spays and neuters up to 40 cats a day across Georgia all from a truck.

She parks in public places and sets up near animal shelters to provide low-cost spay and neuter services to control the cat population.

Last Thursday, she opened the door to her truck to find thieves had caused thousands of dollars worth of damage by shattering a window and damaging a door.

Now, she just wants to get back to work.

“We would love to get back on the road and start spaying and neutering cats and again and doing our part to help,” Cardona said.

She has kept the truck parked at a Snellville storage facility for the past six years.

Thursday morning, she noticed the door wouldn’t close and found cash missing along with medicine potentially tampered with.

“For this to happen I just don’t understand why,” she said.

Gwinnett County Police are investigating the break-in.

Cardona says the thieves caused more disruption by causing damage than by taking spare cash.

“With the door damaged,” she said, “we can’t even begin to try and travel or have it safe enough to keep cats in their carriers once they’re inside the truck.”

Cardona says mechanics have told her it could be weeks until the door is able to be replaced.

She’s started an online fundraiser to try and help get her truck up and running again.

