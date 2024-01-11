Neighbors say trespassers bringing drugs, guns and damage to Gwinnett County community

SNELLVILLE, Ga. — A Gwinnett County community says trespassers at their poolhouse are causing damage and bringing guns and drugs in their community.

“It’s just crazy,” Rosalyn Turner, the Oaktree Homeowner’s Association President, told Channel 2 Gwinnett County Bureau Chief Matt Johnson. “It really is.”

Turner said the recently upgraded cameras and security system captured six break-ins at the community poolhouse in the Oaktree subdivision in Snellville within the past four months.

The trespassers have caused thousands of dollars in damage from vandalism and have even been caught on camera exchanging drugs, according to neighbors.

“We’re concerned,” Turner said. “Young people are selling drugs, they’re having sex, we have cameras throughout the poolhouse.”

Gwinnett County police have been called to the area four times in recent months. Turner says the most recent trespassing happened last month with young people hopping over a fence.

Vandalism has led to $2,500 in repairs to the front gate after it was damaged, according to neighbors. There have been reported instances of property stolen and bathrooms vandalized as well.

In one instance, Turner said she personally broke up a drug deal.

“Two men were selling drugs and I walked up on them,” she said. “I saw a gun on the seat when I walked up to the young man’s car.”

Turner says most of the community are homeowners who are seniors. The people who have been hopping the fence do not live in the community, she says.

“Oaktree is just great,” she said. “We just want to be safe and live in a great community.”

The HOA is considering adding security guards if necessary.

