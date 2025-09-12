Neighbors say approved gas station will add traffic, disrupt their Buford neighborhood

BUFORD, Ga. — Some Gwinnett County homeowners are expressing concern over a large gas station project by the city of Buford, which they say will increase traffic and disrupt their community.

The city of Buford has approved plans for a large gas station with truck fueling near I-85 and Gravel Springs Road, on land it annexed nearby.

This development has sparked concern among residents of Camp Branch Road, who fear increased traffic and feel excluded from the decision-making process.

“Who the heck would like to have that happen where they lived? We certainly don’t want it,” said Susan Rogers, a resident of Camp Branch Road for 27 years. “Many people have been here way longer than me on Camp Branch Road. Don’t come wreck our quality of life.”

“There’s only one exit and it’s onto residential two-lane Camp Branch Road,” Darlene Wilkerson, another resident, said.

“It’s already a mess, and this will just make it worse,” said Nancy Giffin, a Camp Branch Road resident.

Neighbors have voiced their concerns to county commissioners, seeking assistance in addressing the potential traffic issues.

However, Gwinnett County officials have stated that the project falls outside their jurisdiction.

Buford city leaders have not commented on the concerns of the residents, but mentioned that dual left-turn lanes might alleviate some of the anticipated traffic problems.

“We feel invaded by outsiders, which we have no say so in the city of Buford at all,” Rogers said.

As construction plans for the gas station move forward, residents of Camp Branch Road continue to seek solutions to mitigate the impact on their community, despite the jurisdictional challenges.

