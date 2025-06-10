Motorcyclists rev up their engines to help raise awareness for veteran suicides

BUFORD, Ga. — A pack of motorcycles rolled through Gwinnett County Tuesday as they’re raising awareness for veteran suicide.

[DOWNLOAD: Free WSB-TV News app for alerts as news breaks]

In the parking lot of Frazier’s Harley-Davidson in Buford, they’re on the last leg of an important road trip.

Angela White and her husband, Jason, a veteran himself, are founders of the nonprofit Riding 22 in 22.

The nonprofit is a veteran suicide awareness group that’s biking 22 states in 22 days. They’re raising money to donate to a program that works with The Ohio State University.

“When you’re out there on a back road by yourself, it’s just you, the wind, and your thoughts,” said Jason White.

And those bikers’ thoughts are on some of our nation’s veterans who need help.

“The average number of veterans who commit suicide a day is 22,” said Angela White.

TRENDING STORIES:

Motorcycle shops are primary stops along the way. The Whites meet new friends who help them spread the word to help those who served their country and now may need help themselves.

“I say check on a buddy. Call and say, ‘Hey dude, what’s up today? Been thinking about you.’ Just contacting somebody can save a life sometimes,” Jason White said.

Georgia is state No. 19 for the bike-riding couple. On Wednesday, the convoy heads to South Carolina.

[SIGN UP: WSB-TV Daily Headlines Newsletter]

©2025 Cox Media Group