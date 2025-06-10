Mosaic Georgia opens new Gwinnett facility to help more child sex crime victims

GWINNETT COUNTY, Ga. — Mosaic Georgia celebrated the grand opening of its new 16,000-square-foot facility Tuesday, marking the first time in nearly 40 years that all services for sexual violence survivors are housed under one roof.

Channel 2’s Matt Johnson said the nonprofit serves more than 3,000 survivors annually in Gwinnett County, from children as young as infants.

Executive Director Marina Peed called the milestone deeply meaningful.

“This day is really a joyful day for me personally,” Peed said, “to see us take the next step in providing quality services for people that have been harmed by rape and sexual abuse.”

When a child is sexually abused in Gwinnett County, Mosaic Georgia gets the first call from law enforcement. They provide everything from medical forensic exams to counseling and legal services.

Until now, survivors had to scurry between two separate facilities for different services.

“When you have a safe place where you can go confidentially, work through all of that, it helps you have a better tomorrow,” she said.

That’s why the consolidated location matters so much to organizers. Peed stressed that their work goes beyond just the victim.

“We provide support for the whole family because everyone is impacted by sexual violence,” she said.

The numbers reveal staggering need. Last year alone, Mosaic Georgia handled more than 85,800 services, including 1,176 crisis calls and 554 child forensic interviews.

The new facility doubles their capacity with four forensic interview rooms and four medical exam rooms, helping 40% more survivors.

Northside Hospital System helped secure the seven-year lease at the Gwinnett building. The $1.5 million project still needs $450,000 from community fundraising.

Most clients are children and teens, with services offered in more than 12 languages.

“The shame shouldn’t be borne by the person who experienced the harm,” Peed said.

