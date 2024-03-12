Money was deposited in a sewer. Snellville officers help make ‘cents’ of it all

SNELLVILLE, Ga. — It was non-cents after police say a woman’s money flew in the wind and was deposited into a sewer.

On Sunday, officers responded to a call at the Bank of America on Main Street in Snellville.

When officers arrived, they learned a citizen’s money was ‘stolen by the wind’ and a sewer cashed out.

Photos show the six officers who quickly jumped into action to help the citizen recover her money. According to Snellville police, the call took a total of 10 minutes.

The department thanked Cpl. Tran, Ofc. Greene, Ofc. Moore, Ofc. Galvan, Ofc. Woods and Ofc. Garci for helping out a resident in need.

