Money was deposited in a sewer. Snellville officers help make ‘cents’ of it all

SNELLVILLE, Ga. — It was non-cents after police say a woman’s money flew in the wind and was deposited into a sewer.
On Sunday, officers responded to a call at the Bank of America on Main Street in Snellville.
When officers arrived, they learned a citizen’s money was ‘stolen by the wind’ and a sewer cashed out.
Photos show the six officers who quickly jumped into action to help the citizen recover her money. According to Snellville police, the call took a total of 10 minutes.
The department thanked Cpl. Tran, Ofc. Greene, Ofc. Moore, Ofc. Galvan, Ofc. Woods and Ofc. Garci for helping out a resident in need.
