Mobile pet clinic broken into asks for donations after it was broken into overnight

SNELLVILLE, Ga. — A mobile metro Atlanta pet clinic was broken into and trashed this past week, according to a Facebook post.

Catsnip Spay and Neuter Services of Georgia said the break-in happened early Thursday morning in Snellville.

The truck was parked at a storage facility off Highway 78 in Snellville when the break-in happened.

The interior of the truck was trashed as the thieves stole money and broke the back door, according to the post.

Previously scheduled appointments have had to be rescheduled as the truck gets repaired, according to the post.

Anyone who would like to donate can do so by clicking this link. Officials said any amount of money helps.

The clinic said it will not be able o provide care in the areas of Cleveland, Cartersville, Woodstock, Griffin and potentially some other clinics for the time being.

