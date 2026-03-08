Meth dealer with previous convictions sentenced

GWINNETT COUNTY, Ga. — Asa Phillip Daniels, 46, was sentenced to 25 years in prison after a Gwinnett County jury found him guilty of attempting to sell methamphetamine to an undercover police officer. Daniels was convicted of possession of methamphetamine with intent to distribute and felony possession of methamphetamine.

Under the sentence, Daniels is required to serve 18 years in prison. The charges stem from an incident on July 14, 2025, when Duluth police officers discovered more than 4 grams of methamphetamine inside the vehicle Daniels was driving.

During the trial, prosecutors presented evidence that included audio surveillance of Daniels. The recordings captured him making a verbal offer to sell the illegal narcotics. Daniels had requested an expedited trial following his arrest.

The judge took Daniels’ previous felony convictions into account when determining the length of the sentence. District Attorney Patsy Austin-Gatson said the verdict is intended to deter drug activity in Gwinnett County.

“We do not want these drugs in our community and we hope this verdict and sentence makes that message abundantly clear,” Austin-Gatson said.

Assistant District Attorneys Selwin Patterson and Joe Morales prosecuted the case for the state. They were assisted by Investigators Dennis Hennelly and Chris Lymber, alongside Victim Witness Advocate Chelsey Thomas. The District Attorney’s office noted that the Duluth Police Department provided invaluable help in the successful prosecution of the case.

