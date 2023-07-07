Mattie’s Call issued for ‘critically missing’ Gwinnett County teen

GWINNETT COUNTY, Ga. — A Mattie’s Call has been issued for a critically missing Gwinnett County teenager.

Duluth police said they are looking for 16-year-old Chrisitan Guinto.

Guinto was last seen at a Publix on Buford Highway at 3 p.m., according to police.

Authorities added that Guinto may have been seen along Bunten Road, Buford Highway and Duluth Highway, all routes to his neighborhood near Bunten Road and Duluth Highway.

Guinto is six feet tall and weighs 200 pounds. He was last seen wearing grey sweat shorts and a blue zip-up sweatshirt.

Anyone with information regarding Guinto’s whereabouts is asked to contact the Duluth Police Department.

