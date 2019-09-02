Masked men kill elderly woman, injure man who tried to stop them, police say

GWINNETT COUNTY, Ga. - Masked gunmen are on the run after killing an elderly woman and hurting a man who tried to stop them.
Gwinnett police said someone called 911 around 11 p.m. Sunday to report that an elderly woman had been shot at the Amber Trail Apartments at 2906 Old Norcross Road.
When officers arrived, they found the woman dead.
Witnesses said that two men wearing all black and masks had shot the woman and then injured a man in his 30s who confronted them.
That man is expected to survive.
Authorities are still searching for the masked men.
