Man with meth sped away, then ran from Gwinnett deputies during traffic stop

GWINNETT COUNTY, Ga. — A man is charged with possession of methamphetamine after being pulled over in Gwinnett County.
Deputies in Gwinnett County conducted a traffic stop in Suwanee on March 26, at approximately 5:15 p.m.
Before the traffic stop was over, deputies said Jonathan Medina drove away, hitting several vehicles.
[DOWNLOAD: Free WSB-TV News app for alerts as news breaks]
After his car stopped working, he got out and ran.
The sheriff’s office’s K-9 unit tracked Medina and arrested him.
Deputies found 430 grams of methamphetamine in Medina’s car.
Medina was taken to Northside Hospital in Lawrenceville for treatment.
TRENDING STORIES:
- GA bicyclist hit by truck, found unconscious could face charges
- Heads up, Braves fans: You may have a hard time watching games
- GA city councilwoman accused of altering criminal record on election documents
[SIGN UP: WSB-TV Daily Headlines Newsletter]
IN OTHER NEWS:
©2023 Cox Media Group